Man held for theft in Hyderabad, hardware worth 46 lakh seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Friday, January 3 for theft in Hyderabad; a truck which contained hardware worth Rs 46 lakh was seized from him.

The acued was identified as 35-year-old Shaik Niranjan, a truck driver from Nacharam. According to the police, Niranjan stole the truck parked near the Nacharam industrial area, late night on January 2.

Following a complaint from the hardware company, a case was booked and the truck was traced and the material belonging to the company was recovered.

Speaking to Siasat.com Nacharam police said, “The accused was arrested under section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.”