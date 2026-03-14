Man held with 1.35 kg ganja in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department caught an individual who was in possession of ganja at Dhoolpet in Hyderabad and seized 1.358 kg of the drug.

The accused, Ashish Singh, 34, a resident of Lower Dhoolpet, along with his associates Raja Babu and Papalal Singh, was bringing ganja from other states and selling it in the city.

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Upon information, the STF team raided the house of Ashish and seized the ganja.

Raja Babu and Papalal Singh are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them, even as a case has been booked, the police said.