Seven arrested with 11 kg ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven people, including drug peddlers and consumers, were arrested transporting 11.53 kg of ganja and mobile phones, all worth Rs 4,38,000, in Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda police limits on Wednesday, March 11.

The Commissioner’s Task Force Secunderabad Zone, in coordination with the Chilkalguda police, arrested three drug peddlers identified as Subhash Mishal, Pabitra Bira and Bapun Bidika, all natives of Odisha. According to the police, they were involved in illegal transport, possession and sale of ganja.

The consumers have been identified as Chimala Jethi, 21, a delivery boy and resident of Ol Alwal, Aditya Kambl, 21, a delivery agent and resident of Trimulgherry, K Das Vamshi Krishna, 23, a resident of Naredmet and Sankili Mahesh, 24, a chef and a resident of Shameerpet.

Also Read Security guard held for cultivating ganja in Hyderabad

According to police, Mishal purchased the contraband from Malli in Odisha and sold it to customers in Hyderabad at a high cost. He came in touch with Bira and Bidika, who agreed to join him.

They were apprehended upon their arrival at the Railway Quarters in Chilkalguda. Malli is absconding.

Further investigations are on.