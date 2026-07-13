Man held with nearly 500 grams of MDMA, hybrid ganja in Kerala

Malappuram: Nearly half a kg of MDMA and a small quantity of hybrid ganja was seized from a man at Kuttipuram in Malappuram district, police said on Monday, July 13.

The arrested accused was identified as Abdul Mufshir (32), a native of Kottayi near Tirur here.

According to police, acting on a tip-off about a major drug trafficking attempt, they intercepted the accused’s vehicle near Manjadi in Kuttipuram on Sunday night.

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During the search, police recovered 493.16 grams of MDMA concealed inside a speaker kept near the vehicle’s stepney tyre.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth over Rs 25 lakh, police said.

Police also recovered 7.80 grams of hybrid ganja from the vehicle.

According to the investigation, the accused had allegedly procured the MDMA from Bengaluru to sell it in Kerala at a higher price.

Kuttipuram Police registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested the accused.

Police said efforts are on to identify and trace others associated with the accused, including the suppliers of the drugs in Bengaluru.

The arrested accused will be produced before a court as part of the remand proceedings.