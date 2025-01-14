Man jumps off flyover in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

Hyderabad: A man reportedly jumped off the flyover in Hyderabad’s Amberpet on Tuesday, January 14, after being caught stealing equipment from the under-construction site.

The accused has been identified as Ramulu from Falaknuma.

According to reports, the accused stole equipment from an under-construction site near the flyover in Hyderabad. Realizing locals had spotted him and with no escape route, he attempted to jump off the flyover onto a nearby tree. However, he missed and fell sustaining severe injuries.

Police arrived at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital, where he is now receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol and stole the equipment to make some quick money.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, On December 20 an on-duty traffic home guard was hit by an unidentified bike rider on the Telugu Thalli flyover in Hyderabad.

According to the other motorists, a bike running at high speed, from Iqbal Minar towards the Dr BR Ambedkar statue on the Tank Bund, at around 1:00 am hit Saifabad traffic home guard Kishtaiah.