Hyderabad: Traffic home guard injured in hit-and-run on Telugu Thalli flyover

An on-duty traffic home guard was hit by an unidentified bike rider on the Telugu Thalli flyover new signal in the early hours of Friday, December 20.

According to the other motorists, a bike running at high speed, from Iqbal Minar towards the Dr BR Ambedkar statue on the Tank Bund, at around 1:00 am hit Saifabad traffic home guard Kishtaiah.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the police said that the home guard is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital.

“The accused left his vehicle at the crime scene and we will take up a probe with the help of his number plate,” said the police official.

A case has been registered against the unidentified motorist and an investigation is underway.

Last month, another home guard was dragged by a car at the Nagarjuna Circle in Panjagutta. The home guard was checking vehicles for traffic violations like tinted windows.

When he attempted to stop the car, the driver in an attempt to escape dragged the guard for a few metres.

The driver was identified to be a student from an engineering college and was charged with an attempt to commit culpable homicide, assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty and obstructing a public servant from discharging public functions under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).