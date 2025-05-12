Man killed after objecting to ganja use in Kukatpally

Police have taken four of the accused into custody; however, the main suspect remains absconding.

Published: 12th May 2025 5:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday night, May 11, after he confronted a group of men allegedly smoking ganja in Sardar Patel Nagar, Kukatpally.

The victim has been identified as Venkataramana.

According to reports, the incident took place near a park adjacent to an apartment complex, where five individuals were consuming ganja. When Venkataramana, along with the apartment’s watchman, objected to their behaviour and asked them to leave, a heated argument erupted.

Amid the heated exchange, one of the men, identified as Pawan, reportedly grabbed an iron rod and struck Venkataramana in the chest. The blow was severe, leaving him critically injured. Despite efforts to help, he succumbed to the injury on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Kukatpally police reached the spot and took four accused into custody.

However, the main suspect, Pawan, is reportedly absconding.

The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating whether the attack stemmed solely from the confrontation over drug use or if there was any previous personal enmity.

Further investigation is ongoing.

