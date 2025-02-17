Man kills brother-in-law in Hyderabad’s Ameenpur to claim insurance money

The accused took a loan in his brother-in-law's name to buy a JCB, police said.

Published: 17th February 2025
Hyderabad: Police arrested a man on Sunday, February 16, charged with allegedly murdering his brother-in-law in Hyderabad’s Ameenpur in order to claim insurance money.

The accused was identified as Naresh who took a loan in his brother-in-law B Gopal Nayak’s name to buy a JCB. Naresh successfully got an insurance policy in Gopal’s name.

However, Gopal suddenly went missing on Friday.

During the investigation, police found that Naresh had strangled Gopal, leading to his death. “Naresh conspired to claim the insurance money when he took it in Gopal’s name. By getting the insurance money, he wanted to clear the vehicle loan and earn the remaining money,” police said.

Gopal’s body was found by locals near a burial ground on Sunday. A case has been registered against Naresh and further investigations are on.

