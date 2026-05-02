Man kills brother-in-law over Rs 5 lakh loan in Narayanpet

Khaja had previously given Rs 2 lakh loan to Ahmed for constructing a house. However, when he sought a loan, Ahmed refused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 11:03 am IST
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Hyderabad: A man was arrested in Telangana’s Narayanpet on Friday, May 1, for killing his brother- in- law after the latter refused to give a loan of Rs 5 lakh.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Khaja, who was constantly demanding the loan from 42-year-old Ahmed, the victim. Ahmed was a native of Khajipur village in Maddhur mandal. He was working at an automobile shop. Khaja is a native of Renivatla village.

Loan and lust lead to murder

Speaking to Siasat.com Maddur police said, “Khaja had previously given Rs 2 lakh loan to Ahmed for constructing a house. However, when he sought a loan, Ahmed refused saying he didn’t have money.”

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The sub inspector also said that Khaja was interested in Ahmed’s wife, who had refused his advances thrice in the past. Police suspect that Khaja was enraged by the Ahmed’s wife’s refusal and the denial of loan.

The incident occurred when Khaja was at his poultry farm and picked up a quarrel with his brother-in-law. As the argument heated, the accused hit Ahmed with a boulder and fled.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Khaja, who has been sent to judicial remand.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 11:03 am IST

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