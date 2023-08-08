Man kills mother-in-law for not allowing his wife to leave with him in Udaipur

Jaipur: A man allegedly strangled his mother-in-law to death after she refused to allow his wife from leaving with him in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said on Tuesday.

The man allegedly carried out the act on Monday after convincing his mother-in-law to go to his village with him, they said. The couple had married recently in May this year, they added.

A case of murder has been registered against accused Ishwar Singh (24) at Sukher Police Station on a complaint by his wife. Police has carrying out searches to nab the accused, DSP Chetna Bhati said.

On Monday, Singh had come to take his wife to his village in Rajsamand but his mother-in-law Geeta Kunwar refused to let her daughter go with him, police said.

Somehow, the accused convinced his mother-in-law to come with him to his village where he strangled her to death and fled away, they said.

When Kunwar did not return home, her daughter tried to reach her over the phone. She also called Singh but his mobile was switched off, police said. Kunwar’s body was later found in a dumping yard in Rajsamand, they said.

On Tuesday morning, the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem examination at Udaipur’s MB Hospital, they added.