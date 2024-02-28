Man kills son-in-law over property dispute in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Dwaraknagar colony, Munaganoor village of Rangareddy district, a man was allegedly murdered by his father-in-law over a property dispute. The victim, identified as Vinay Kumar Goud, 28, was reportedly attacked with a spade, resulting in fatal injuries to his head.

According to the complaint filed by Kalagoni Pravallika, 25, the wife of the deceased, the couple had been embroiled in a property dispute with her father. The dispute, spanning several months, escalated when the father-in-law allegedly threatened the victim.

The events leading to the tragic incident unfolded on the night of February 28, when the victim’s wife received a call from her husband’s mobile phone. During the conversation, she reportedly heard screams from her sister-in-law and mother-in-law. Subsequently, the victim’s sister-in-law made a distress call to her mother, informing her of the attack on Vinay Kumar Goud.

Upon arriving at the scene, the family discovered Vinay Kumar Goud lying in a pool of blood, next to a sofa in the hall of his father-in-law’s house.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community. Police have filed a case and investigations into the matter are ongoing.