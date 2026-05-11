Man kills wife, pregnant daughter and son with axe in Jamshedpur

The incident took place at Agrico locality within Sidgora police station limits.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th May 2026 2:51 pm IST
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Jamshedpur: A man allegedly hacked his wife, pregnant daughter and son to death with an axe in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Monday, May 11, following a family dispute, police said.

The incident took place at Agrico locality within Sidgora police station limits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey said the accused, Ravindra Prasad Singh, who retired from a steel company in February, had been involved in a prolonged family dispute.

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“On Monday, the dispute turned violent, and Ravindra allegedly attacked his wife Sarita Singh (55), daughter Supriya Singh (31) and son Ravishek Kumar (30) with an axe,” he said.

Police said Supriya was pregnant.

After being informed, a police team went to the company quarters in Agrico and recovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

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Additional Superintendent of Police Rishav Trivedi said the accused neither fled the spot nor cooperated with investigators and appeared to be pretending to be mentally disturbed.

Asked whether the victims were attacked in their sleep, the officer said the accused’s wife was preparing food in the morning when the incident occurred.

Police have recovered an axe and a hammer from the spot, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination in MGM Hospital.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th May 2026 2:51 pm IST

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