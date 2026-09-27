Man kills wife with grinding stone after argument in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was murdered by her husband in Hyderbad’s Chikkadpally on Sunday, September 27, after the couple had an argument.

The wife was identified as Teja Sri. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11.22 am, near Macherla Jewellery Shop, where Narender, 34, allegedly attacked his wife, Tejaswi, with a grinding stone during an argument. She suffered severe injuries to her head and collapsed on the spot due to heavy bleeding.

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Narendra fled the spot after committing the offence. After being alerted, the Chikkadpally police arrived at the scene and registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The reason behind the murder is yet to be known.