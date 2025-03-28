Man, mother sentenced for wife’s dowry death in Chaitaniyapuri

The duo, residents of Chaitaniyapuri, harassed the woman for additional dowry from the day after the marriage

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 28th March 2025 6:55 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man and his mother were sentenced by a local court for harassing and assaulting his wife for dowry, eventually leading to her death.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In the case of 2017, the man, Kalimera Anand Kumar and his mother, Kalimera Bharatamma, were sentenced to life imprisonment and seven years of rigorous imprisonment, respectively, by a court in LB Nagar on Friday, March 28.

Also Read
Beer bottles found at mosque in Miyapur during Shab-e-Qadr

The duo, residents of Chaitaniyapuri, harassed the woman for additional dowry from the day after the marriage and repeatedly physically assaulted her, eventually leading to her death.

MS Creative School
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 28th March 2025 6:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button