Man, mother sentenced for wife’s dowry death in Chaitaniyapuri

Hyderabad: A man and his mother were sentenced by a local court for harassing and assaulting his wife for dowry, eventually leading to her death.

In the case of 2017, the man, Kalimera Anand Kumar and his mother, Kalimera Bharatamma, were sentenced to life imprisonment and seven years of rigorous imprisonment, respectively, by a court in LB Nagar on Friday, March 28.

The duo, residents of Chaitaniyapuri, harassed the woman for additional dowry from the day after the marriage and repeatedly physically assaulted her, eventually leading to her death.