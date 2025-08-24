Man murdered at dairy farm in Moinabad; wife, her friend absconding

The couple is a native of Bihar.

24th August 2025
Hyderabad: A man was murdered at a dairy farm in Telangana‘s Moinabad area on August 21. His wife and her friend are suspected to have killed him.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar, 24, who was married to Poonam Devi , 23. The couple is a native of Bihar. They were employed at a dairy farm of a person identified as Sama Rupesh. The dairy farm was located in Aziznagar village, in Moinabad.

In July, Rupesh appointed Rakesh and his wife, Poonam, to take care of the dairy farm and to work there.  On Friday evening, Rupesh went to the dairy farm as usual to collect milk when he found the body of Rakesh lying in a corner in the dairy farm.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Moinabad police inspector, G Pavan Kumar Reddy said, “The man was murdered on August 21. The accused Mahesh and Poonam Devi are absconding and a case of murder has been registered under 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

