Hyderabad: Man held for communally sensitive post on social media

Hyderabad: A man was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 23, for allegedly uploading a communally sensitive post on social media.

According to the cybercrimes unit of the Hyderabad police, the complainant alleged the accused, whose identity has not been revealed, uploaded sexually explicit content and pictures using Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Facebook and Instagram.

The complainant stated that the content was uploaded using fake user IDs. “More concerning, the content is blasphemous and communally sensitive in nature and appears to be deliberately intended to outrage the modesty of women from one community, incite hatred or provoke enmity between religious communities,” police said.

Police also said that the alleged posts attempt to disrupt communal harmony, particularly in Hyderabad. “Given the current social context, such content has the potential to lead to public disorder, breach of peace, and heightened communal tensions,” they added.

The accused pretended to be from one community and posted communally sensitive content against another community. “The circulation of such provocative material on public platforms like Facebook, Instagram is deeply concerning and warrants immediate attention,” the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 67 (A) of the IT Act and sections 196(1), 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).