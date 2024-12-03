Man murdered in Hyderabad’s Neredmet over trivial argument

Srikant punched Ramu in the face and other body parts. Ramu suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 11:40 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was murdered in Hyderabad’s Neredmet following an argument over a trivial issue on Monday, December 2.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old B Ramu, a centring worker who came to the pan shop beside the liquor outlet after consuming alcohol. At the same time, accused Srikanth also came to the pan shop and asked for pan in a commanding way.

As per the Neredmet police, an argument ensued between Ramu and Srikant and the deceased asked Srikant not to raise his voice.

Enraged by the request, Srikant punched Ramu in the face and other body parts. Ramu suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. Neredmet police are investigating. Efforts are on to arrest Srikanth, who is absconding.

