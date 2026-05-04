Man poses as official to secure IPL passes from HCA, held

The issue came to light when HCA officials noticed repeated requests and inconsistencies in his claims.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2026 10:02 am IST
Cricket stadium filled with spectators at sunset, preparing for IPL 2026 matches.
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Hyderabad: In order to obtain Indian Premier League (IPL) passes from Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), a man used to impersonate a senior government official.

On Sunday, May 3, the Malkajgiri Police arrested him.

Modus operandi to get IPL passes from Hyderabad Cricket Association

The accused, who is identified as Ashok, used to make phone calls to senior HCA office-bearers by introducing himself as a key official from government departments or as a representative connected to other state cricket associations and sought complimentary passes for IPL matches.

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It is suspected that he may have managed to get passes earlier, as some officials reportedly issued them based on his claims.

How the issue came to light

The issue came to light when HCA officials noticed repeated requests and inconsistencies in his claims.

Malkajgiri police began the investigation after officials approached them.

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Based on the information, the police set a trap and arrested him on Sunday. At the time of arrest, he was found with forged documents.

Police are conducting further investigation to identify possible accomplices.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2026 10:02 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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