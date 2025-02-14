Man pours acid on woman in Andhra Pradesh, CM condemns attack

Hyderabad: A man attacked a 24-year-old woman with a knife and poured acid on her in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, February 14. The incident occurred in Perampalli village in Annamaya district.

The accused was identified as Ganesh from Ammacharu Mitta locality in Madannapalle town.

According to local reports, Ganesh attacked the woman with a knife on her head and neck and then poured acid on her. Following the attack passersby shifted the woman to a Madanapalle Government Hospital. The motive of the attack is yet to be known.

The victim was slated to get married on April 29.

Also Read YSRCP leader Vamsi Mohan remanded to judicial custody in AP

Following the preliminary treatment, the victim was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. The Annamaya police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab Ganesh. When Siasat.com tried to contact the Annamaya police there was no response.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack.