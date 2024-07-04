Man rapes cow in Chhattisgarh, held after CCTV video emerges

In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Dhongargarh for allegedly raping a cow.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the crime surfaced on the internet, prompting the Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal leader to file a complaint with authorities.

According to the police statement, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused identified as Tankeshwar Kanwar entered a cowshed and committed the heinous act. The CCTV cameras installed in the area captured the entire incident, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

Also Read West Bengal: Police makes second arrest in flogging case

Soon after the footage went viral, Dharmendra Choubey, a Bajrang Dal leader took swift action and filed a complaint with the police. He demanded immediate action against the accused.

In response to the complaint, the police launched an investigation and apprehended Kanwar. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.