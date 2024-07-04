Man rapes cow in Chhattisgarh, held after CCTV video emerges

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused identified as Tankeshwar Kanwar entered a cowshed and committed the heinous act.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th July 2024 9:23 pm IST

In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Dhongargarh for allegedly raping a cow.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the crime surfaced on the internet, prompting the Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal leader to file a complaint with authorities.

According to the police statement, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused identified as Tankeshwar Kanwar entered a cowshed and committed the heinous act. The CCTV cameras installed in the area captured the entire incident, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
West Bengal: Police makes second arrest in flogging case

Soon after the footage went viral, Dharmendra Choubey, a Bajrang Dal leader took swift action and filed a complaint with the police. He demanded immediate action against the accused.

In response to the complaint, the police launched an investigation and apprehended Kanwar. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th July 2024 9:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button