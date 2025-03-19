Man returns from London for wife’s birthday, killed by her lover

Meerut: A 29-year-old merchant navy officer was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum sealed with cement, police said.

The victim, Saurabh Rajput from Brahmpuri’s Indra Nagar Phase 2, had returned to India from London to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Little did he know he was stepping into a death trap.

A 29-year-old merchant navy officer was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum sealed with cement, UP police said. The victim, Saurabh Rajput had returned to India from London to celebrate his wife's birthday. Little did he… pic.twitter.com/kjXl0JsBUz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 19, 2025

“The incident took place in the Indira Nagar area. Saurabh went missing on March 4. We received a tip-off about a foul smell emanating from his house. Upon investigation, Saurabh’s remains were recovered sealed into a water drum filled with cement 15 days after his murder,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said on Tuesday, March 18.

Also Read Warangal woman hires hitmen to kill husband, ends up in jail as plan backfires

“During interrogation, the two accused – Saurabh’s 27-year-old wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover 25-year-old Sahil Skhula – confessed to having stabbed Saurabh to death on March 4. The two then chopped up his body into 15 pieces, put his remains inside a drum and sealed it with cement,” the police officer said. They have been arrested and booked for murder and destruction of evidence.

Police said that after committing the gruesome crime, Muskan and Shukla went for a holiday at a hill station. Muskan kept her husband’s family in the dark the whole time saying he was alive. She had his phone in her possession and regularly messaged them while ignoring their pleas to speak to him.

The remains have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Saurabh’s family, police said.

Muskan and Saurabh had a love marriage in 2016 against the wishes of their respective families. Soon after marriage, they started living in a rented apartment. The couple have a three-year-old daughter.

(With PTI inputs)