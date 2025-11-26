Man sentenced to 25 years RI for sexually assaulting 2-year-old

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old government employee was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and was awarded a fine of Rs 10,000 for sexually assaulting his niece’s 2-year-old daughter.

According to a press release, the victim’s mother had submitted a complaint with Kachiguda police seeking legal action against her uncle Sardar Trilokh Singh in June 2024.

The complainant stated that she used to leave her daughter at her aunt and uncle’s house before leaving for work. On June 16, her daughter complained of vaginal pain, and when the pain worsened, she was taken to the hospital, where doctors found cuts and bleeding, reportedly caused by fingering.

A case was registered and on June 22, the accused was arrested and presented before the court.

After completion of the trail, the Nampally court convicted Trilokh Singh for offences under section 5(l) read with 6 of the POCSO Act, section 376AB IPC and section 376(2)(f) IPC.