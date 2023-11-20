Watch: Man sets himself afire over marital dispute at police station in AP

Tirupati: A distressed man set himself on fire over a marital dispute in front of the Chandragiri police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district on Monday, November 20. After the chaos stir up, the police and locals put out the fire and rushed him to the hospital.

According to reports, the man is identified as Manikantha, a resident of Vijayawada. He and his wife Durga, with their two children, had come to Hyderabad to make a living. However, after three months, his wife left him and went to Tirupati.

On her arrival, Durga met with Sonu alias Basha, a resident of Bhakarpet, and started living with him. Meanwhile, their relationship was supported by Pagadala Srinivas, who works as a constable in Chandragiri police station.

After discovering the situation, Manikantha reached the Chandragiri police station to ask constable Srinivas about his wife’s affair. The constable threatened him to leave his wife. Manikantha was disheartened to hear this. He poured 5 liters of petrol on himself, and set himself on fire in front of the police station.

The police and locals responded immediately after he came crying into the police station. He was shifted to Ruya Hospital in Tirupati.