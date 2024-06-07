Man sets himself afire outside Jordanian govt building in suspected protest against Israel

In a tragic incident, a man set himself on fire last night outside a government building in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba, local news reported.

The motive for the self-immolation is unconfirmed. However, after the video clip surfaced on the internet some social media users have speculated that the man was protesting against the Jordanian government’s perceived support for Israel during its recent bombing in war-torn Gaza which claimed lives of hundreds of Palestinians.

In the viral, the man in flames can be seen running while local security forces shoot at him. Reportedly, the man yet to be identified was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

🚨BREAKING: JORDANIAN IMMOLATED HIMSELF IN PROTEST



Jordanian man set himself on fire at the royal palace in protest of King Abdullah's complicity in the genocide in Gaza and normalization with Israel.



pic.twitter.com/fckmVU3uYC — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) June 7, 2024

The Jordanian government has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Earlier on February 25, Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old serviceman of the United States Air Force, died after setting himself on fire outside the front gate of the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C in an act of protest against Israeli actions in Palestine.