Palestinian town Jericho names street after US airman Aaron Bushnell

The Palestinian city of Jericho named one of its streets after the United States (US) Air Force personnel Aaron Bushnell, died of self-immolation in protest against the Israeli war in Gaza, The Guardian reported.

The incident occurred outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on February 25, when the 25-year-old, wearing military fatigues, said during a live internet broadcast, “I will no longer be complicit in genocide.”

Then he poured a flammable liquid on himself and set himself afire while shouting “Free Palestine.” Bushnell died in the hospital after the fire was put out by law enforcement officials.

Jericho Mayor Abdel Karim Sidr praised Bushnell for sacrificing everything for the Palestinian cause during the unveiling of a new street sign.

He added, “We did not know him, and he did not know us.” There were no social, economic or political relations between us. What we share is the love of freedom and the desire to stand against these attacks (on Gaza).”

“We made a quick decision so we would be first,” Sidr said.

The city has dedicated a square to South Africa in recognition of its government’s legal action against Israel, accusing Israel of genocidye at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel’s Gaza offensive has resulted in over 31,000 deaths, primarily women and children, following a cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, by Hamas, which killed 1,200 civilians and kidnapped 250.