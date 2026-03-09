Man sets his partner, her parents on fire following tiff over two-wheeler

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly setting his partner and her parents on fire following her refusal to give him her two-wheeler, police said on Monday, March 9.

The accused has been identified as Panduranga (32), a resident of Nandini Layout, they said.

Sumalatha (27), a domestic help, and her parents who sustained injuries in the incident are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here, a senior police officer said.

Panduranga went to Sumalatha’s house in Tarabanahalli and asked her to hand over her scooter to him. When she refused, a heated argument ensued following which her parents intervened.

Suddenly, allegedly in a fit of rage, he poured petrol over them from a bottle and set them on fire and immediately fled the spot, the officer said.

Their neighbours rushed the family to hospital, where they are receiving treatment, he said.

A case was registered at the Soladevanahalli police station under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused was arrested on Sunday, police said.