Man sets self on fire in Delhi, police register abetment to suicide case

New Delhi: A 28 year-old man died after he set himself on fire in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night, and the deceased has been identified as Rahul, who used to work as a private driver.

According to Amrutha Guguloth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), a PCR call was received at around 10 p.m. on Friday at Kalyanpuri police station that a person is setting himself on fire near Mother Dairy booth, near Kalyanpuri Bus stand, Khichripur.

“A police team reached the spot while the victim was already taken to LBS hospital. On initial enquiry it was revealed that the victim had come in a Santro car and had put some inflammable substance on his body before setting himself on fire, as stated by witnesses,” the DCP said.

The crime and FSL teams also inspected the spot. The victim was shifted to Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The victim’s wife had left him about a year ago and he was presently living with his parents and brother. A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and investigation is being done,” said the official.