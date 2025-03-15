Man splashes acid on temple accountant in Saidabad, flees

Hyderabad: An unidentified man threw acid on an accountant at Sri Bhulakshmi Ammavari Temple in Saidabad.

The victim, identified as Narsingh Rao, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar Colony, had been working at the temple for several years. The attack occurred when a man approached him, requesting to perform an archana and homa. As Rao was preparing the receipt book, the assailant suddenly threw acid on him and fled on a motorcycle.

Locals and worshippers gathered at the temple, demanding immediate justice. Hindu organizations staged protests, calling for the arrest and strict punishment of the attacker.

Following the unrest, police increased security around the temple. Whereas, the victim was rushed to Malakpet Yashoda Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad police are currently reviewing CCTV footage for leads.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.