Man stabbed to death after spat with neighbour in Rangareddy

The deceased's niece had complained that the accused was peeping into her room while she was changing clothes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 6th June 2023 8:05 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old murder accused was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday for stabbing a man to death in Rangareddy district.

According to the police, the murder took place on June 4. The accused, Sonu Nandi, picked up a fight with 30-year-old Khatkudi Kashyap after the latter’s niece complained that Nandi was peeping into her room while she was changing clothes.

Also Read
Telangana: Four teens, two of them girls, drown in Krishna river

Enraged, Kashyap questioned Nandi which led to a quarrel. Nandi stabbed Kashyap with a knife in his chest and neck.

MS Education Academy

When Urmila tried to interfere, Nandi attacked her too. She sustained an injury on her left hand. The accused fled the scene immediately.

Urmila took her uncle to the hospital but he was declared dead by the doctors.

On Tuesday morning, Nandi was arrested. Police also seized the murder weapon and a smartphone.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 6th June 2023 8:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button