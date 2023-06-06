Man stabbed to death after spat with neighbour in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old murder accused was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday for stabbing a man to death in Rangareddy district.

According to the police, the murder took place on June 4. The accused, Sonu Nandi, picked up a fight with 30-year-old Khatkudi Kashyap after the latter’s niece complained that Nandi was peeping into her room while she was changing clothes.

Enraged, Kashyap questioned Nandi which led to a quarrel. Nandi stabbed Kashyap with a knife in his chest and neck.

When Urmila tried to interfere, Nandi attacked her too. She sustained an injury on her left hand. The accused fled the scene immediately.

Urmila took her uncle to the hospital but he was declared dead by the doctors.

On Tuesday morning, Nandi was arrested. Police also seized the murder weapon and a smartphone.