Man stabbed to death in Chaitanyapuri

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri on Saturday, April 19, by unidentified persons.

The deceased was identified as Manoj. Speaking to Siasat.com, Chaitanyapuri police inspector G Venkateshwar Rao said, “The murder occurred late on Saturday at 1:30 to 1:50 am. Manoj died on the spot.” The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

The police suspect a case of personal enmity and registered a case under sections 103 and 118 (1)of the BNS. The inspector said that one of the accused has been identified as Sanjay.

In 2013, Sanjay had filed a complaint with the Chaitanyapuri police against Manoj for allegedly attacking him.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Chaitanyapuri police booked Sanjay and two unidentified persons. The three accused are absconding.