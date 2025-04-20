Man stabbed to death in Chaitanyapuri

The police suspect a case of personal enmity and registered a case under sections 103 and 118 (1).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2025 3:39 pm IST
Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad over suspected personal enmity.
Manoj

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri on Saturday, April 19, by unidentified persons.

The deceased was identified as Manoj. Speaking to Siasat.com, Chaitanyapuri police inspector G Venkateshwar Rao said, “The murder occurred late on Saturday at 1:30 to 1:50 am. Manoj died on the spot.” The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

The police suspect a case of personal enmity and registered a case under sections 103 and 118 (1)of the BNS. The inspector said that one of the accused has been identified as Sanjay.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad: Hospital employee attempts suicide after termination

In 2013, Sanjay had filed a complaint with the Chaitanyapuri police against Manoj for allegedly attacking him.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Chaitanyapuri police booked Sanjay and two unidentified persons. The three accused are absconding.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2025 3:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button