Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad over Rs 11 lakh debt; four held

Hyderabad: Four individuals were arrested by Jagathgiri Gutta police on Wednesday, August 6, for the murder of Mahaboob, a history sheeter who had been involved in 12 cases under various police stations.

The accused have been identified as Syed Fazel, 48, Syed Jahangir, 23, Shaik Kareem, 23 and Shaik Ameer, 23.

On Tuesday, August 5, at around 4:00 pm, Mahaboob was allegedly stabbed to death by Syed Fazel and his associates in front of Goodwill Restaurant in Yellammabanda.

During the investigation, police found that Syed Fazel and his brother had given Rs 11 lakh to the deceased as debt. Since then, Fazel had tried to recover the amount many times, but Mahaboob kept avoiding paying him back and even started threatening to kill Fazel if he asked about the money.

Finally, on Tuesday, Fazel, along with his nephew Syed Jahangir and his two friends, hatched a plan to kill Mahaboob and called him to Yellammabanda.

There, they argued, after which Jahangir took a knife and attacked Mahaboob on his head, due to which he collapsed on the ground. Seeing this, the two people who had come with him also fled from the scene.

Then, Fazel and his associates proceeded to stab him to death. Upon confirming his death, they then fled from the scene.

The accused were eventually apprehended by Jagathgiri Gutta police and Balanagar Special Operations Team at RRR Wines in Allwyn Colony and are being sent to judicial custody.