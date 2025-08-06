Wife gets husband killed by pouring herbicide in his ear in Telangana

The deceased used to work as a sweeper in a library and reportedly used to beat his wife after drinking.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th August 2025 6:03 pm IST
Wife arrested for plotting husband's murder in Telangana's Karimnagar
Wife, along with two accomplices, arrested in Karimnagar for husband's murder

Hyderabad: Three individuals, a woman and two men, were arrested by police in Karimnagar on Tuesday, August 5, for allegedly plotting and committing the murder of a man named Sampath.

According to local reports, the deceased used to work as a sweeper in a library and reportedly used to physically assault his wife after drinking. His wife, identified as Rama, was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair with a man named Rajaiah.

Tired of her husband’s abuses, she finally conspired to kill him with the help of Rajaiah. Therefore, on July 29, Rajaiah, along with a friend, Srinivas called Sampath to drink at the Bommakkal railway track and after the victim was intoxicated, the other two poured herbicide down his ear to kill him.

MS Teachers

After this, Rama pretended to look for her husband and also registered a complaint with the police. However, Sampath’s son, Bharath, grew suspicious of his father’s death and informed the police, who launched an investigation, reported Eenadu.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. Police have arrested all three accused in the case and seized three mobiles, empty alcohol bottles and a bottle of herbicide.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th August 2025 6:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button