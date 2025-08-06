Wife gets husband killed by pouring herbicide in his ear in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three individuals, a woman and two men, were arrested by police in Karimnagar on Tuesday, August 5, for allegedly plotting and committing the murder of a man named Sampath.

According to local reports, the deceased used to work as a sweeper in a library and reportedly used to physically assault his wife after drinking. His wife, identified as Rama, was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair with a man named Rajaiah.

Tired of her husband’s abuses, she finally conspired to kill him with the help of Rajaiah. Therefore, on July 29, Rajaiah, along with a friend, Srinivas called Sampath to drink at the Bommakkal railway track and after the victim was intoxicated, the other two poured herbicide down his ear to kill him.

After this, Rama pretended to look for her husband and also registered a complaint with the police. However, Sampath’s son, Bharath, grew suspicious of his father’s death and informed the police, who launched an investigation, reported Eenadu.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. Police have arrested all three accused in the case and seized three mobiles, empty alcohol bottles and a bottle of herbicide.