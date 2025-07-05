Telangana man strangled to death by wife

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was strangled to death by his wife after he prevented her from talking to her lover. The incident occurred on June 23 in the Narayanpet district of Telangana.

Two months ago, Kampili Anjilappa and his wife Radha worked as daily wage labourers in Mumbai. During their time, she entered into a relationship with a much younger man.

When Anjilappa learnt about his wife’s extramarital affair, he decided to return home. The couple constantly argued.

On June 23, Radha strangled her husband to death while he was sleeping. She told neighbours that he was harassing her and slept in their house.

The next day, Radha returned to her home and pretended to cry after seeing Anjilappa’s dead body.

A complaint was filed by Anjilappa’s family members, who suspected their daughter-in-law.

Radha finally confessed to her crime to the police. She has been taken into custody.

The couple were married for ten years and have two children.