Man stabs daughter after she refuses his Rs 40 lakh dowry demand

Bengaluru: A man was arrested on Thursday, July 30, for allegedly stabbing his daughter after she opposed his demand that her prospective groom pay Rs 40 lakh as dowry and that her monthly salary be handed over to him following her marriage.

The accused, identified as Nagendra, had reportedly arranged a marriage proposal for his daughter, Lakshmi Durga. According to the police, Nagendra claimed he had spent heavily on her education and upbringing and therefore insisted that the groom’s family pay Rs 40 lakh as dowry. He also allegedly demanded that Lakshmi Durga continue to hand over her monthly salary to him even after marriage.

Police said both Lakshmi Durga and her mother strongly opposed the demands, leading to frequent arguments within the family.

Enraged over their refusal, Nagendra allegedly went to the private college at Rajanukunte where Lakshmi Durga was employed and attacked her with a knife. She sustained injuries to her abdomen, chest and neck before the accused fled the spot.

The incident occurred on July 25 but came to light only after police completed the preliminary investigation. Lakshmi Durga was rushed to hospital for treatment, where her condition is said to be stable.

Based on a complaint, Rajanukunte police traced and arrested Nagendra. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack.