Man stabs lover to death over failed relationship, tries to kill himself

Hyderabad: In a shocking outcome of a failed love affair, a girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a young man, who then attempted to kill himself, in Sangareddy district on Monday, July 7.

The incident occurred in Bandlaguda Balajinagar near Patancheru.

Praveen and Ramya reportedly had an affair in the past. He came to her house on Monday to discuss an issue. During an argument, he took out a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Hearing the girl’s cries, her family and neighbours rushed to the spot. She died on the spot.

Praveen tried to end his life with the same knife. He is admitted to a hospital at Beeramguda, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Also Read Hyderabad man attacks two girlfriends after cheating exposed

A case was registered at Ramachandrapuram Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The victim’s body was shifted to the government hospital at Patancheru for autopsy.

Police registered a case and investigations are underway.

9-yr-old strangled to death

Meanwhile, in another tragic incident in the same district, a nine-year-old girl died after a cloth entangled around her neck. The incident occurred in Chitkul of Patancheru mandal.

According to police, the girl was playing by putting a cloth on a ceiling fan at her home when there was no electricity.

When the electricity supply resumed, the cloth entangled around the girl’s neck, resulting in her death due to choking. There was apparently no one in the room when the girl was playing. The incident shocked the entire village.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital at Patancheru for autopsy and took up an investigation.