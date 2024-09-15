Man tries to approach Karnataka CM on stage, security staff whisks him away

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2024 9:28 pm IST
An unidentified person approaches Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's chair
An unidentified person approaches Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's chair- PTI

Bengaluru: An unidentified man suddenly tried to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was on the stage at an event here on Sunday and the security staff immediately whisked him away from the spot.

In the video, a man with a shawl in his hand, can be seen suddenly jumping onto the stage where Siddaramaiah was seated along with other dignitaries during the ‘International Day of Democracy’ event in front of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and Secretariat here.

The person wearing a red and yellow Kannada flag-like scarf, manages to throw a shawl towards the CM, who was looking at the developments unfolding with surprise, and the security staff whisks him away.

According to police sources, the person who is said to be from Kanakapura was detained for questioning.

They said he was apparently approaching the CM to present him the shawl, and threw it towards Siddaramaiah. The police grabbed him and whisked him away from the spot.

