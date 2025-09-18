Man washed away in Hyderabad rains found dead at Balkampet

Hyderabad: A man who was washed away during heavy rains in Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 17 was found dead in Balkampet on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Sharifuddin, who was washed away by strong currents of water on Wednesday night, and was found dead under the Balkampet Railway Underbridge.

The victim, Sharif was a resident of Musheerabad. He was returning home on his bike around 11:00 PM. when he was swept away by strong currents while travelling from Balkampet towards Begumpet.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad late on Wednesday night, causing waterlogging in several areas.

The scattered showers quickly gained strength and became a heavy downpour, impacting areas like Serilingampally, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, and RC Puram, as well as parts of Secunderabad, including Uppal, Kapra, Musheerabad, localities near Osmania University, and Malkajgiri.

According to rainfall data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), by Wednesday evening, the JP Nagar Community Hall in Chandanagar recorded a maximum rainfall of 97.5 mm.

MMTS Lingampally received 82.3 mm, the University of Hyderabad in Serilingampally received 81.3 mm, the Gachibowli area received 66.5 mm, and PJR Stadium in Chandanagar recorded 64.8 mm.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in parts of Secunderabad, including Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Alwal, Kapra, ECIL crossroads, Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar, Safilguda, Moula Ali, Tarnaka, and Habsiguda.

The heavy rains left the roads inundated and motorists are struggling to find their way out of the waterlogged stretches. Power disruptions were also reported from several areas.