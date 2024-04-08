Man who intruded into Makkah Masjid had no mala fide intent: Police

Hyderabad: The person who intruded into the Makkah Masjid and sat near the Khateeb during the Taraweeh prayers, had no ulterior motive except watching the historical monument, the police said on Monday, April 8.

On April 7, the man, belonging to a different community, went inside the mosque and reached the front, raising concerns about how he bypassed security measures.

Upon noticing him, the worshippers nabbed the man and handed him over to the police.

Police identified the intruder as Sandeep Kumar, 28. According to police, he was a tourist and worked as a software company employee. He told the police that he wanted to watch the historical monument, and that is why he went inside the premises of the mosque.

A public nuisance case was registered against him.

There was no reported untoward incident and the Taraweeh prayers that day commenced peacefully, police said.

It is noteworthy that during the month of Ramzan, thousands of people, including non-Muslims, visit Makkah Masjid. However, non-Muslims are not allowed to enter the main mosque hall where the namaz is offered.