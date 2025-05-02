Man who led attack on Chilkur Balaji priest assaulted near Moinabad

Veer Raghava Reddy, the founder of the Rama Rajyam organization that got infamous after the attack on Chilkur Balaji temple, head priest C S Rangarajan, was attacked on Thursday evening, May 2, by an unknown person.

Raghava Reddy, who is out on conditional bail after his arrest following an attack on the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple went to Moinabad police station on Thursday to appear before the police.

After leaving the police station, Raghava Reddy claimed that he had stopped at a tea point where a group of 20 persons beat him up with hands and sticks. He suffered injuries in the attack.

The Moinabad police reached the tea point following the attack and conducted an inquiry. The police booked a case and are investigating.

Raghava Reddy, was arrested by the police along with his several associates and remanded three months ago.

He had formed an organisation ‘Rama Rajyam’, that was to function more or less as a full-fledged parallel government.

Their primary duties were the establishment of dharma (Punishment of Criminals, Protection of Innocents, Gau-rakshana which is the Protection of Cows from Illegal slaughter) and forming the army through the rulers.

He was on the verge of forming the Rama Rajyam Army, legal assistance team, cow protection team and internal strategic team.

It sought donations from the public to run the organisation and invited the registration of volunteers.