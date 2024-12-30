Man who never attended college finds scholarship issued in his name in Gujarat

A 25-year-old resident of Ghayaj village in Vadodara district, Pratikkumar Parmar, who had never attended college, discovered that he was enrolled in an engineering diploma course and had received a scholarship without his knowledge.

It came into limelight when Parmar approached the social welfare department for a legitimate scholarship in March 2023.

Surprising discovery of scholarship for college studies

Parmar has failed his Class 12 exams in 2017 and then started working as an insurance agent while preparing for a second attempt.

In 2022-23, he successfully passed the exams and secured admission to a BA degree course in Varnama, near Vadodara.

In order to apply for scholarship for college studies, Parmar visited the social welfare department. However, upon entering his Aadhaar number into the system, officials found that a scholarship had already been issued in his name.

It is also found that Parmar was listed as a student of the FD (Mubin) Institute of Engineering in Bahiyal village, Dehgam taluka, Gandhinagar district.

Upon investigation further, it was revealed that an account had been opened in his name at the Kadi Nagarik Sahakari Bank’s CTM branch in Ahmedabad to obtain scholarship funds.

Fight for justice

Upon finding the details, Parmar filed Right to Information (RTI) applications to gather more details.

Despite persistent efforts, it took over a year for his complaint to be formally registered.

Finally, with the help of the Swagat Online programme under Gujarat’s Chief Minister, the Gandhinagar Sector 7 police registered an FIR against unidentified individuals.