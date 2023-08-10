Man who threatened Biden shot dead during FBI raid

Washington: A man who allegedly made threats against US President Joe Biden ahead of the latter’s trip to the state of Utah, was shot dead during a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid, media reports said.

The raid occurred on Wednesday in Provo, about 65 km south of state capital Salt Lake City, while FBI agents were attempting to serve an arrest warrant against the accused person, Craig Robertson at his home, just hours ahead of the President’s planned visit, reports the BBC.

The agents were giving commands to the man when he pointed a gun at them, CNN quoted a law enforcement source as saying.

The FBI has not provided any further information on the incident.

Robertson was facing three federal charges, including threats against the President as well as influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

Investigators noted that Robertson appeared to owns “a sniper rifle” and several other firearms.

Some of the threats happened just ahead of Biden’s planned trip to Utah on Wednesday evening.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah,” one threat read.

“Digging out my old Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome buffoon-in-chief.”

The US Secret Service, which is responsible for protection of high-level government officials, including Biden, said that it is “aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats to a Secret Service protectee”.

Robertson also posted online threats in recent months againsy Attorney General Merrick Garland, Vice President Kamala Harris, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Biden will now make his first visit to Utah as president on Thursday, with a visit to a veterans’ hospital and a fundraising event in Park City.