Man with 12 pythons arrested at Chennai airport

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th September 2023 12:12 pm IST
New Delhi: Customs officials at the Chennai airport have arrested a man for attempting to smuggle 12 pythons which were concealed in his luggage.

According to information, the accused was arrested on Tuesday upon his arrival from Bangkok

He was apprehended by the Customs officers due to suspicious behavior.

“Upon inspecting his checked-in luggage, 12 pythons were recovered and subsequently seized under the Customs Act,” an official saud

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody

