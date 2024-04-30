Man with sword goes on stabbing spree in London, arrested

London: At least five people, including two police officers, were stabbed by a 36-year-old sword-wielding man on Tuesday in a “serious incident” near an east London Tube station, the Metropolitan Police said.

The attacker was later arrested, the police said, adding that the incident did not “appear to be terror-related.”

At least five people including two police officers were stabbed, with updates on their condition awaited.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned,” said Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can,” he said.

The police and other emergency services remain at Hainault in east London, where they were called just before 7 am local time to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area.

A video footage on social media shows the bearded man walking with the sword near homes in the Hainault area of London.

“We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related,” the police said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the emergency services for their quick action, “running towards danger to protect others.”

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said on X that he was being updated “regularly” on the incident.

“My thoughts are with those who have been affected,” he said.