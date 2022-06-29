Managing partner of Karkhana Zinda Tilismath Masiuddin Farooqui passes away

Hyderabad: Managing partner of Karkhana Zinda Tilismath Mohd Masiuddin Farooqui, aged 76 years, passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after the Maghrib prayer. Later, he was laid to rest at the graveyard near Masjid-e-Baqui.

Farooqui had completed his schooling from Grammar school and graduated from Nizam College. He also served as the president of the Nizam College Students union.

He is survived by four sons. For details, contact Mohd Junaid Farooqui on his cellphone number 9652226056.