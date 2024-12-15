Manchu Manoj accuses Vishnu of sabotage, appeals for help

Hyderabad: Tensions within actor Mohan Babu’s family flared up again on Saturday night, after Manchu Manoj alleged sabotage by his elder brother and actor, Manchu Vishnu.

In a statement, Manchu Manoj, who has been at odds with his father claimed there was a deliberate attempt to compromise his family’s safety.

He alleged that on Saturday, while he was away on a shoot and his wife attended their son’s school event, his brother Vishnu Manchu along with three associates – Raj Konduru, Kiran, Vijay Reddy, and a group of bouncers – entered his house under the pretext of delivering a birthday cake for their mother.

‘Generators tampered’

“What followed was an act of calculated sabotage. They tampered with the main generators in my home, pouring diesel mixed with sugar; a deliberate act designed to cause catastrophic failure. Late in the night, the generators malfunctioned leading to dangerous electrical fluctuations. The entire household was at risk, including my elderly mother, my nine-month-old daughter, my uncle, and my aunt,” Manchu Manoj claimed.

“As Vishnu and his team left the premises, they further escalated the situation by forcibly removing the last loyal staff member from my house, leaving my family vulnerable and helpless. They also threatened my coach warning that they would harm his family if he intervened or reported the incident,” Manchu Manoj alleged.

He appealed to the authorities to take swift action and hold those responsible accountable. “My only request is for the safety of my family and justice for the deliberate harm caused to us. I trust the law will prevail, and justice will be served,” his statement read.