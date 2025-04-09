Manchu Manoj files theft complaint against brother Vishnu

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj, on Wednesday, April 9, filed a complaint with the Narsingi police against his brother Manchu Vishnu alleging theft.

Manoj alleged that Vishnu stole expensive watches and a car from his residence in Narsingi while the former was in Rajasthan celebrating his daughter’s birthday. Manoj alleged that Vishnu, along with a few other individuals, had trespassed into his residence and stolen his car.

The vehicle was later traced to the office of Vishnu. He also alleged that previously, Vishnu had attacked and taken away his belongings from the farmhouse at Jalpally. The police acknowledged the complaint and are investigating.

According to Manoj, Vishnu and his aides destroyed his belongings.

Manoj claimed that his car was traced to Vishnu’s house. He told media persons that when police went to Vishnu’s house to recover the vehicle, it was sent to Madhapur.

Differences cropped up in the family of Mohan Babu late last year following alleged property disputes.

Manoj had earlier lodged complaints against Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu. Cases were also registered against Manoj based on complaints from his father and brother.

On February 3, Manchu Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj appeared before the Rangareddy Collector and district magistrate over a property dispute. They indulged in a verbal exchange in front of the Collector. Mohan Babu complained that Manoj had encroached on his property.

Mohan Babu, a former member of Rajya Sabha, demanded that Manoj vacate his house. He argued that Manoj could not stake a claim to the property bought with the money earned by him.

Mohan Babu wrote a letter to officials, seeking protection under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. He alleged that Manoj illegally entered his residence in Jalpalli and was demanding property rights.

The house at Jalpally had also witnessed a clash on December 10. Mohan Babu and his sons were booked under BNS sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt).

Mohan Babu attacks reporter

Mohan Babu landed in further trouble when he attacked a television reporter after snatching the mike from his hand. He was booked for an attempt to murder.

Actor Manchu Vishnu, who is backing his father in the dispute and Manoj separately appeared before Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu in response to the summons issued to them. Cases were registered against them at Pahadishareef police station and in Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to filing a complaint, Manoj held a dharna in front of Mohan Babu’s house in Jalpally. Following the incident, heavy police have been deployed, and a check post has been set up 1 km before the actor’s house.