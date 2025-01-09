SC relief to Mohan Babu in Hyderabad journalist assault case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, January 9, granted relief to actor Mohan Babu in the journalist assault case. The apex court directed police not to be coercive against the actor.

The incident occurred when Mohan Babu reportedly grabbed a journalist’s mic while being questioned about a property dispute with his son, Manchu Manoj. The journalist sustained severe injuries during the attack, requiring surgery.

Hearing Mohan Babu’s plea, a division bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prasanth Kumar Mishra issued a notice in the case, with a four-week timeline for response. The relief was granted as part of a special leave petition filed by the actor, challenging the Telangana High Court’s refusal to grant him anticipatory bail in the matter.

Telangana HC rejects Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail plea

The Supreme Court’s relief comes weeks after the Telangana High Court had rejected Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail plea in the journalist assault case.

Mohan Babu had sought anticipatory bail citing his health issues. Rachakonda police commissioner had given him notice to appear for questioning by December 24. According to Mohan Babu’s advocate, he was presently in Tirupati.

The journalist was attacked by the actor at his residence in Jalpally. In the videos, Mohan Babu could be seen snatching the mike (logo) of the journalist and hitting him repeatedly with it. A case was registered soon after.

After widespread condemnation of the incident, Mohan Babu went to meet the injured journalist and tendered his apology personally.