Mandate of 2026 polls: A stronger right, a new south

Historic upsets. Disconcerting and unexpected winners. That’s the 2026 Assembly election results in four states and a Union Territory in a nutshell.

Monday, May 4, results mark such a seismic shift in the political landscape of India that the polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are one for the history books. Its ripple effects are likely to change how political parties and voters alike view state-level elections.

India’s political map now shows a clear division, with the saffron party dominating the northern and eastern belts, while the Congress has been relegated to a party of southern India.

On Monday, Bengal, which had long been a Communist Party of India and Trinamool Congress stronghold, turned into the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pride with a stupendous debut, while it also successfully retained its stronghold in the northeastern state of Assam, where Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to become Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

The Communist Party of India, which once held an iron grip in Bengal and Kerala, has been eclipsed. It lost in both states, marking its formal exit from Indian mainstream politics.

The biggest upset came from Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s shocking loss to arch-rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. As is the case with another Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin, who lost in Kollathur, his stronghold since 1984.

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made the most impressive debut in Tamil Nadu, proving all exit poll predictions wrong

The fall of the red fortress, Congress restricted to southern party

At the national level, the Left once occupied a far more influential position. In the years following Independence, the Communist Party of India (CPI) emerged as the largest opposition party in Parliament. Through the 1990s and 2000s, Left parties remained a significant parliamentary bloc in Lok Sabha, often playing a key role in coalition politics.

The decline of Left also coincided with structural changes in the economy and polity. Observers say the loss in Kerala would further accentuate this decline by removing the Left’s last platform of state governance. State power has traditionally provided organisational support, visibility and a base for cadre mobilisation, which in turn fed into national influence.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby described the latest round of Assembly election results as a “serious setback” for the Left, particularly in Kerala. On West Bengal, he said, “Even in such a polarised situation, the Left has marginally improved its performance. In over 30 constituencies, our position has improved, though we expected a far better outcome.”

Congress is currently governing Telangana and Karnataka. In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 102 seats while the LDF won in 35 out of the 140 constituencies. In northern India, it controls only Himachal Pradesh.