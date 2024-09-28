Mandatory anti-rabies vaccinations for dogs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The municipal administration director, VP Gautam, has emphasized the need for mandatory anti-rabies vaccinations for dogs during a program organised under Blue Cross along with GHMC, WVS, and mission rabies at KBR Park on Saturday, September 28.

During his address, VP Gautam stressed the importance of vaccinating animals against diseases, just as humans are vaccinated. He highlighted the risks associated with rabies, noting that it can be transmitted to humans through dog bites.

Furthermore, he suggested that “We must not resort to killing dogs; instead, we should focus on controlling their population through effective birth control measures.”

He urged dog owners to prioritize anti-rabies vaccinations for their pets. VP Gautam informed attendees that, alongside GHMC, animal birth control centers have been established in all municipalities, and ABC (Animal Birth Control) centers are operational in all districts.

According to reports, there are approximately 250,000 dogs across 142 municipalities in Telangana, with sterilization procedures completed for 92,000 so far.

The chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Vakil elaborated on measures taken by GHMC to control the stray dog population and prevent rabies. He confirmed that rabies vaccinations are available at all hospitals.

To address the stray dog menace, a high-level committee has been formed, led by the GHMC Mayor. Following the committee’s directives, two catching vehicles have been assigned to each municipal circle to manage stray dog issues. “We have completed 80 percent of the city’s dog birth control and sterilization process.” Dr Vakil added.

He reported that 207 dogs received vaccinations at KBR Park, with 1,277 rabies vaccinations administered across the city.