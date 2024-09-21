Mandsaur clashes: Locals claim premeditated violence in SP complaint

Following violent clashes between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur city during the Barawafat procession, local Muslims submitted a four-page written complaint to the police alleging the violence was premeditated and aimed at inciting riots.

In the complaint to the superintendent of police (SP), the affected community members claimed that a group of 100 men associated with far-right-wing outfits not only pelted stones at the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession but also ransacked and looted hostels and restaurants owned by Muslims in the area on September 16.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

“In some places, the aggressive crowd tried to enter the Muslim localities leading to arson,” the letter read.

While speaking to the media, the Qazi of Mandsaur Asifuallah stated “We have submitted the CCTV footage of the incident along with a list of names involved in the attack.”

The group demanded immediate action against the assailants and compensation for their losses. Police said they are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Ssate BJP spokesman and former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia claimed the situation turned tense due to stone pelting when the procession was nearing Nehru Bus Stand.

It caused a stampede-like situation and forced businessmen in the area to shut down their shops and commercial establishments, he told reporters.

A similar incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar on September 19 during an Eid-e-Milad procession. The incident took place at 3 pm in the Maliwada area and it started after slogans were raised against a Muslim community, police said.

Police deployed to maintain law and order were also pelted with stones. Two officers and five constables were injured. Force had to be used to disperse the mob, which also damaged vehicles. The Nandurbar superintendent of police’s vehicle and an escort vehicle was damaged. Some vehicles were set on fire.